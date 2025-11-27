Blueface has only been home from prison for a few weeks, but already, he's got the internet talking. Recently, for example, the rapper took the stage at Don't Fall In Love Fest for his first post-prison show. Of course, he was sure to perform his hit song "Thotiana," much to the delight of fans in attendance. Critics' thoughts on the show, on the other hand, are less than positive.

This week, The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip of the California-born artist dancing onstage, and it's earning some big reactions. While some commenters are criticizing his outfit choice and new face tattoos, others aren't feeling his moves, or his decision to drench himself in water.

"EEEEEYUUUUUCCCKKKK," one Instagram user writes. "Not a verse in that song required him to do that 😩😭😭," another claims. Someone else simply says, "I’m uncomfortable."

Blueface & Hazel-E

Social media users aren't the only ones with a bone to pick with Blueface these days, either. Shortly after returning home, he was spotting getting awfully close to Hazel-E. That relationship didn't last long though, and this week, Blueface announced that he's officially removed her from the roster.

"Hazel-E, you are too old to be acting this young. We're done," he declared. "I'd rather be with a young b*tch." It didn't take long for Hazel-E to respond, and she didn't hold back in the slightest. In a series of videos posted on her Instagram Story, she slammed him for the apparent disrespect.