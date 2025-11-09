Blueface Gets Closer To Hazel-E & Alleged Side Chick At Music Video Shoot

CALABASAS, CA - JUNE 19: Blueface attends Wealth Garden Entertainment Juneteenth Pool Party on June 19, 2021 in Calabasas, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Wealth Garden Entertainment Juneteenth Celebration)
Blueface's flirty energy with Hazel-E and others follows his disses towards his exes Chrisean Rock, Jaidyn Alexis, and Angela.

Blueface hit the ground running after his recent prison release, immediately diving back into a massive drama cycle involving his relationships. Most recently, his nightclub link-up with Hazel-E left many scratching their heads, as their flirty energy followed some scathing remarks for his exes.

But it seems like the California rapper is doubling down on this speculation and just looking for a good time with a friend. Livebitez caught some behind the scenes clips on social media of Blue and Hazel at a music video shoot. The videos show them getting pretty up close and personal, with the 45-year-old artist and reality TV star dancing with a lot of confidence. There were some other people there as well, including a woman who the outlet claims is the "Thotiana" MC's alleged side chick.

Her identity isn't clear from these clips alone, but a video showed her and Blue snuggled up in a bed. "I'm an ugly n***a, but I look better with you," he joked. We'll see if this dynamic gets any clarification in the future or if this is all to fan the flames on the Internet. Of course, these drama cycles usually hit multiple birds with one stone.

Read More: Blueface Challenges Jake Paul To A Boxing Match Following Gervonta Davis Fallout

Why Blueface Went To Jail

For those unaware, the 28-year-old was in prison for probation violations stemming from a 2021 assault case. There were a lot of rumors about his release date and whether or not he faced other legal issues, which only recently became clear upon his release. Maybe there are some other parts of this story to consider, but we will see if any developments emerge.

But what makes this Hazel-E news interesting is how Blueface trashed all his exes just a few days ago. Although he said Chrisean Rock took better care of him behind bars than Jaidyn Alexis, he still had a lot of animosity to share. Also, Blue seemed to throw his other girlfriend Angela under the bus, with whom he purportedly shared a long-distance relationship in prison.

None of these women seem particularly happy about this, although it seems like Angela hasn't publicly addressed this yet. Are these new flames or just friends having fun?

Read More: Blueface's Mom Claims She Called The Feds On Chrisean Rock For Threatening Him

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop.
