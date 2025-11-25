Chrisean Rock Reveals Why She Wishes She Never Gave Birth To Chrisean Jr

BY Caroline Fisher 242 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chrisean Rock Wishes She Never Gave Birth Gossip News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock attends House of BET - Day 3 at Goya Studios on June 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
During a recent interview, Chrisean Rock got brutally honest about her relationship with her child's father, Blueface.

Chrisean Rock's transition to motherhood has been anything but easy. According to her, at times, she even wishes that she never became a mother at all. During a recent appearance on the One Night With Steiny podcast, the Baddies star opened up about her issues with Blueface and his family. She admitted that the constant drama and negativity that her son is subjected to thanks to the "Thotiana" rapper has made her question her to have him in the first place.

"So when he gets older and sees [the negativity], the only parent he's gonna see defending him is his mama? Is that okay?" she asked. "Honest to God, that's why sometimes I wish I never had my kid because of the evil stuff that's [...] close to my kid. It's in his daddy, it's in his grandma."

Chrisean and Blueface were in a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship for many years before going their separate ways amid the latter's prison stay.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Alleges She Once “Slapped The Sh*t” Out Of Coi Leray Over Blueface

Hazel-E & Blueface

They spent some time together after he was released earlier this month, but according to her, it ended badly. "I got stomped out in [Blueface's] kitchen," she alleged on Instagram Live at the time. "That's the last time me and my son is ever gonna be around that, in Jesus name. I'm not playing with nobody. I'm not doing no co-parenting if my life is on the line. And if we are co-parenting I'm bringing my brother or my boyfriend. I'm not going nowhere by myself."

As for who Chrisean is spending her time with these days, she's reportedly in a relationship with a 20-year-old who goes by Top Hat. Blueface, on the other hand, has been spotted packing on the PDA with none other than Hazel-E.

While that relationship appears to be going pretty well so far, she may also be at odds with the rapper's mother, Karlissa Saffold. According to the former Aunt-Tea Podcast host, Hazel-E unfollowed her after hearing her comments about their 17-year age gap.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Calls Out Blueface For His Shady Coparenting Comments

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Blueface Why He Got Tattoos Hip Hop News Music Blueface Reveals Why He Got New Face Tattoos In Prison 2.9K
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards Relationships Blueface & Hazel-E Pack On The PDA During Date Night Amid Chrisean Rock Drama 2.8K
Blueface Mom Calls Feds On Chrisean Rock Threat Hip Hop News Relationships Blueface's Mom Claims She Called The Feds On Chrisean Rock For Threatening Him 2.4K
Chrisean Rock Allegedly Slapped Coi Leray Gossip News Gossip Chrisean Rock Alleges She Once “Slapped The Sh*t” Out Of Coi Leray Over Blueface 743
Comments 1