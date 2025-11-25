Chrisean Rock Reveals Why She Wishes She Never Gave Birth To Chrisean Jr

Chrisean Rock's transition to motherhood has been anything but easy. According to her, at times, she even wishes that she never became a mother at all. During a recent appearance on the One Night With Steiny podcast, the Baddies star opened up about her issues with Blueface and his family. She admitted that the constant drama and negativity that her son is subjected to thanks to the "Thotiana" rapper has made her question her to have him in the first place.

"So when he gets older and sees [the negativity], the only parent he's gonna see defending him is his mama? Is that okay?" she asked. "Honest to God, that's why sometimes I wish I never had my kid because of the evil stuff that's [...] close to my kid. It's in his daddy, it's in his grandma."

Chrisean and Blueface were in a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship for many years before going their separate ways amid the latter's prison stay.

Hazel-E & Blueface

They spent some time together after he was released earlier this month, but according to her, it ended badly. "I got stomped out in [Blueface's] kitchen," she alleged on Instagram Live at the time. "That's the last time me and my son is ever gonna be around that, in Jesus name. I'm not playing with nobody. I'm not doing no co-parenting if my life is on the line. And if we are co-parenting I'm bringing my brother or my boyfriend. I'm not going nowhere by myself."

As for who Chrisean is spending her time with these days, she's reportedly in a relationship with a 20-year-old who goes by Top Hat. Blueface, on the other hand, has been spotted packing on the PDA with none other than Hazel-E.

While that relationship appears to be going pretty well so far, she may also be at odds with the rapper's mother, Karlissa Saffold. According to the former Aunt-Tea Podcast host, Hazel-E unfollowed her after hearing her comments about their 17-year age gap.