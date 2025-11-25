It's no secret that at one point, there was very little that could get between Chrisean Rock and Blueface. These days, however, that appears to have changed. During a recent appearance on the One Night With Steiny podcast, she opened up about her past relationship with the "Thotiana" rapper, including some of the times that things went wrong. According to her, for example, Coi Leray once tried to use her to get to Blueface despite pretending to be her friend.

After that didn't work out, Coi and Chrisean allegedly got into it on a sprinter with GloRilla. "I grabbed my phone and slapped the sh*t out of her in her face with it," the mother of one recalled. From there, Coi's security began to clash with Glo's security. Luckily, the situation didn't escalate beyond this, though Chrisean does think it contributed to her falling out with GloRilla.

"Glo was kind of disappointed in me, because it's a place and a time," she explained. "And I feel you, bro, but you told her one thing and she didn't listen."

Blueface & Chrisean Rock

Chrisean's latest revelation about her beef with Coi comes just a few days after Blueface's own appearance on One Night With Steiny. During his interview, he was asked to name his favorite and least favorite exes. He took the opportunity to admit that he misses the "Players" performer, and to shade Chrisean.

"I miss Coi Leray little sexy ass," he declared before revealing his worst ex. "Probably gonna go with Chrisean, she's probably my worst ex," he confirmed. "She's cool. I only say worst just because there's no line with her, she's just gonna go to the moon."