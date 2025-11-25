Chrisean Rock Alleges She Once “Slapped The Sh*t” Out Of Coi Leray Over Blueface

BY Caroline Fisher 91 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chrisean Rock Allegedly Slapped Coi Leray Gossip News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
During a recent podcast appearance, Chrisean Rock got candid about her beef with one of Blueface's other exes, Coi Leray.

It's no secret that at one point, there was very little that could get between Chrisean Rock and Blueface. These days, however, that appears to have changed. During a recent appearance on the One Night With Steiny podcast, she opened up about her past relationship with the "Thotiana" rapper, including some of the times that things went wrong. According to her, for example, Coi Leray once tried to use her to get to Blueface despite pretending to be her friend.

After that didn't work out, Coi and Chrisean allegedly got into it on a sprinter with GloRilla. "I grabbed my phone and slapped the sh*t out of her in her face with it," the mother of one recalled. From there, Coi's security began to clash with Glo's security. Luckily, the situation didn't escalate beyond this, though Chrisean does think it contributed to her falling out with GloRilla.

"Glo was kind of disappointed in me, because it's a place and a time," she explained. "And I feel you, bro, but you told her one thing and she didn't listen."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Calls Out Blueface For His Shady Coparenting Comments

Blueface & Chrisean Rock

Chrisean's latest revelation about her beef with Coi comes just a few days after Blueface's own appearance on One Night With Steiny. During his interview, he was asked to name his favorite and least favorite exes. He took the opportunity to admit that he misses the "Players" performer, and to shade Chrisean.

"I miss Coi Leray little sexy ass," he declared before revealing his worst ex. "Probably gonna go with Chrisean, she's probably my worst ex," he confirmed. "She's cool. I only say worst just because there's no line with her, she's just gonna go to the moon."

Nowadays, Chrisean and Blueface are living their lives separately. Chrisean is reportedly seeing a 20-year-old who goes by Top Hat. As for Blueface, he's been getting awfully close to Hazel-E, who starred in the music video for his viral new song "Baby Girl."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Denies Blueface's Claim That Offset Cheated On Cardi B With Her

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Blueface Misses Coi Leray Gossip News Gossip Blueface Admits He Misses His “Favorite Ex” Coi Leray 1421
2021 American Music Awards - Arrivals Music Coi Leray Trolled After Chrisean Rock Reveals She Threw A Phone At Her Face 1411
Chrisean Rock Coi Leray Phone Throwing Hip Hop News Music Chrisean Rock Reveals She Threw Phone At Coi Leray Over Being Fake 5.0K
Collage Maker-14-Mar-2023-12-17-PM-9879 Relationships Jason Lee Claims Coi Leray Was Upset About His Interview With Blueface & Chrisean Rock 33.6K
Comments 0