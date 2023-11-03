Coi Leray Trolled After Chrisean Rock Reveals She Threw A Phone At Her Face

During her eagerly-anticipated recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show, Chrisean Rock opened up about her relationship with Coi Leray. Both of the artists have a past with Blueface, which has led to some tension between them. "I thought she wanted to do a collab on some music, but really she was just trying to out me out the plan and bag my n***a and some other s**t," Chrisean told the Hollywood Unlocked founder.

"I'm like, 'You can have [him], I just want the verse.'...We fell out because she wanted what she wanted. She had a hidden agenda when she hung out with me," she added. The Baddies star went on to reveal that earlier this year, while pregnant with her first child, the two of them came face to face on a tour bus with GloRilla. She explained how she got annoyed when Coi tried to play things off as if there was never any beef, and took things to the next level as a result.

Social Media Users Reference Chrisean's Interview In Coi's Comments

"She know we not cool," she described. "You can ask anybody that was right there. N***a, I took out my phone, I'll buy a new one, I threw that b***h at her face. She just wanna sit in my face and smile. I ain't know what it was. But I didn't give a f**k what it was." Unfortunately for Coi, some users in her comments section are now trolling her with references to Chrisean's story.

"Chrisean threw phone in ur face lol," one commenter writes. Another asks the hitmaker, "Why you let rock throw a phone in your face." Coi has yet to respond to Chrisean's story or the subsequent trolling. What do you think of Coi Leray getting trolled after Chrisean Rock revealed that she threw a phone at her? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

