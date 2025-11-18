Blueface Admits He Misses His “Favorite Ex” Coi Leray

Blueface is one rapper who never hesitates to speak his mind, no matter what debates it might stir up. He did just that during a recent appearance on One Night With Steiny, where he was asked to name his favorite and least favorite exes. According to him, his favorite ex is Coi Leray, who he was last romantically linked to in 2021.

"I miss Coi Leray little sexy ass," he declared. As for his least favorite ex, that name took him a bit longer to come up with. Ultimately, however, he decided on Chrisean Rock. "Probably gonna go with Chrisean, she's probably my worst ex," he said. "She's cool. I only say worst just because there's no line with her, she's just gonna go to the moon."

Blueface may have had plenty of exes to choose from, but his decision to deem Chrisean his worst doesn't exactly come as a surprise. After all, the two of them are already feuding again just weeks after his prison release.

Blueface & Chrisean Rock

This weekend, Chrisean slammed him for taking part in a "20v1," and rejecting one potential suitor because he thought she looked like their son. The mother of one didn't hold back in her response.

"You know, I can't wait when me and my son just go visit your grave one day," she declared on Instagram Live. "That's what you're trying to do right now. While we're living our lives, separate from the chaos, your b***h a** wants to kill us. You know you gon' die first before us, right? That day's coming. 'Cause I'm not trying to kill you while you're still here. Real s**t. It's cool. Can't wait to see that tombstone."