Karlissa Saffold says she wants Blueface to try to land a date with Kim Kardashian. She suggested the reality TV star as her ideal choice for her son's love life while speaking with TMZ at the Northridge Mall in Los Angeles, last week.

The conversation began with Saffold explaining her excitement to have Blueface back from prison. "It's amazing," she said. "It's like like getting your baby back after two years."

As for her thoughts on the rapper's new girlfriend, Hazel-E, Saffold explained that she needs to spend more time with her to get a better assessment. "I don't know yet. I need to probably sit down and have some dinner with her and see what she's talking about. She seems to be a nice young lady though,"she said.

As for their age gap, Saffold didn't realize Hazel-E's age. "That girl does not look 45 years old. Are you sure? No. I don't think so. 45? I'll have to talk to Blue about that. I was thinking more like 38ish." After recalling Blueface having an issue with her dating somebody older, she added: "45 would be like eight years younger than me."

Blueface & Hazel-E Relationship

Blueface began dating Hazel-E shortly after he got out of prison, earlier this month. In a video published by TMZ, the two were spotted getting intimate at the Memehouse Productions nightclub in Los Angeles on Friday, November 7. Most recently, the outlet caught up with them on a date at TAO in Hollywood on Wednesday.