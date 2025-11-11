Chrisean Rock Claims She's Getting Married Amid Blueface Drama

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Chrisean Rock attends Normal Culture presents: Evolutionary Inception Fashion Show hosted by Winnie Stackz on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Chrisean Rock has been dealing with tons of relationship drama in recent weeks, but says she's getting married.

Chrisean Rock says that she's planning on getting married in the near future, although she hasn't provided any further details on the plan. She hinted at the move during a recent livestream on social media, as caught by No Jumper.

"Everybody that keeps trying to get something out of me, no. If you want to see me, come to Baltimore on my turf, where I'm safe at," she said. "I'm not going out there in L.A. unless I get paid and I'm right back in Baltimore. I just bought acres of land. I'm building a foundation, a compound. I'm getting married. It's so much things that I've been working on behind the scenes."

Fans have been having mixed reactions to Rock's update on Instagram. "Lol just bought arces of land & getting married … after being put out of blueface house in 72 hours. Kissed him everywhere & marriage is happening? Interesting," one user commented on No Jumper's post. Another wrote: "Imagine coming home from jail wit pics on da internet of ya girl wit some random dude toes in her mouth … pain."

Read More: Blueface's Mom Claims She Called The Feds On Chrisean Rock For Threatening Him

Chrisean Rock & Blueface's Relationship

Chrisean Rock has been dealing with tons of relationship drama in recent weeks. At first, she and HoodTrophy Bino ended their relationship just before her ex, Blueface, got out of prison. Bino then trolled Blueface online by joking about Rock sucking his toes when they were together.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Blueface confirmed that he was single on November 6. "I got out thinking I had a girlfriend/angela [lock emoji] in [.] But I guess nothing is ever really locked in so now I’m back on the prowl for some serious," he wrote. After that, TMZ reported that he and Hazel-E had begun "casually dating." They even spent a night out together at the Memehouse Productions nightclub in Los Angeles.

Read More: Blueface Rejects Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis, Says He "Back On The Prowl"

