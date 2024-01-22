Chrisean Rock Vs. Karlissa Saffold: Blueface's Mom Wants To Cut All Ties

Despite everything they've been through, Chrisean Rock is still staunchly supporting her baby daddy Blueface amid his prison stint. However, his mother still doesn't think that she actually has his or the family's best interests at heart. Moreover, Karlissa Saffold took to Instagram Live over the weekend to blast the former Baddies star for allegedly wishing death on her. As you can probably tell, these two have almost always been at odds over who treats the rapper right and who's to blame for all the antics they're involved in. Regardless, this would seem like it could be a final straw, but we know that these relationships go up, down, and sideways practically every other month.

"I will never tag her, I will never say her name again, I will never say his name again," Blueface's mom said of Chrisean Rock. "Leave me the f**k out of that. And now I see why my son say what he say and do what he do. 'Cause you don't wish death or jail or prison on no one. That s**t will come back on you. She said all that bad stuff about Cali's baby being on the ventilator. She said all that stuff, she still ain't learned. I don't want no parts of it, I let y'all convince me and talk me into even dealing with that again, and I should not have listened to y'all. Because y'all do the same little circle s**t and wait for moments like this to happen. That's pure evil, I don't want no more parts of it.

Blueface's Mother Karlissa Saffold Unleashes On Chrisean Rock: Watch

"I don't give a f**k if my son don't never see or claim that baby," Blueface's mother continued. "I don't care how y'all feel about how I feel, don't ask me nothing else about no baby. When you see me with my grandkids, them my grandkids, them my babies. Accept that, that's what it's gon' be, that's what it is. I don't even want to see no grandbaby that's being raised by somebody speaking that kind of poison into the universe. Not that I'm the least bit worried, because I know God got me, and all his children. But to not know to say certain things like that is pure evil. Yes, ma'am, I rebuked it when she said it. And I seen y'all rebuke it, too, and I'm gon' keep rebuking it.

"I don't even want to hear her apologize," Karlissa Saffold concluded. "I don't want no more parts of that, so please leave me out of that. I'll continue to talk my s**t and get my clout from my son and Jaidyn. "People like y'all just need to die," Chrisean Rock had expressed during an Instagram Live session. "Like, I hate people that's just on this Earth, specifically just wanna be here and pop it and talk s**t. I felt this feeling with your son, I think people like y'all be so f***ing hurt, you feel me? And be so f***ing evil, you feel me?" For more news and the latest updates on Blueface, Chrisean Rock, and Karlissa Saffold, come back to HNHH.

