Chrisean Rock Encourages Fans To Say "Free Blueface" At Recent Show, Leaves People Confused

Chrisean Rock and Blueface will forever be linked to each other in some shape or form, we are convinced. The "Thotiana" rapper was arrested again for violating his parole stipulations about 10 days ago. Moments after that, he put out a short tape Free Blueface. It was an interesting way to bring attention to the situation. Nonetheless, it is not going to speed up the process of his release. AllHipHop reports that he is supposed to remain at the Men's Central Jail in L.A. up until July 2.

Confusingly, this left Chrisean Rock in a heap of emotion. She expressed herself on Twitter, saying, "Damn 😮‍💨" Additionally, she tweeted "⛈️⛈️⛈️💔" It seems she is still reeling from the news and she is looking to send her support in any way she can. Not surprisingly, fans do not understand the reasoning behind Chrisean's continued actions to keep him in her life. What has the community talking about this time are some chants she spearheaded at a concert.

Read More: Kanye West Trademark Requests For Bianca Censori Phrase Have Been Accepted

Chrisean Rock And Blueface's Relationship Will Forever Be An Enigma

In the two clips from Rock's Instagram, she is encouraging the crowd to join her in saying "Happy birthday" and "Free Blueface." The MILF Music founder just turned 27 on January 20, the same day Rock posted the videos. She even went as far as to caption one of them, "Happy birthday Daddy freeeee youuuuuu #freeblueface @bluefasebabyy." As we said, fans were left dazed and confused. One person comments, "Chanting for a man who don’t claim yo son. Kay." Another adds, "Happy Birthday daddy? The same daddy that ain’t claiming yo son…oh ok bye."

What are your thoughts on Chrisean Rock leading chants of "free Blueface" and "happy birthday Blueface during a recent show? Why do you think she is feeling bad for him now? Will they ever be fully separated from each other? Do you believe there is some deep trauma that Chrisean suffers from? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Chrisean Rock and Blueface. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the pop culture and music world.

Read More: Eminem Continues To Cheer On Detroit Lions Amid Playoff Success

[Via]