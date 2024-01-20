Chrisean Rock Celebrates Blueface's Birthday With Romantic Throwbacks

Chrisean Rock and Blueface went their separate ways just before welcoming their first child together, Chrisean Jr., in September. They've gone through plenty of ups and downs since then, with Blueface ultimately turning his attention to the mother of his first two kids, Jaidyn Alexis. He proposed to the "Barbie" performer in October, but it's now speculated that the engagement has been called off.

While Blueface was busy propelling the MILF Music mainstay to the top, Chrisean appeared to be focused on her own career, her son, and even a couple of rumored romances. This all changed when Blueface turned himself into authorities last week for reportedly violating his parole. Since the "Thotiana" rapper's arrest, Chrisean has been showing a suspicious amount of love for him online, suggesting that she's looking to get back together once he's out.

Chrisean Rock Wishes Blueface A Happy Birthday

In honor of Blueface's birthday, Chrisean shared a plethora of throwback photos and clips of the two of them together on her Instagram Story, and changed her profile picture to his mugshot. She also posted a video of herself urging a crowd to shout "Free Blueface" with her. "Happy birthday Daddy freeeee youuuuuu," she captioned the clip. Of course, supporters are confused. Chrisean announced plans to move following an allegedly explosive fight with Blueface only a few weeks ago.

With that being said, this doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, as Blueface and Chrisean always seem to find their way back to one another. It remains to be seen whether Blueface shares the same feelings towards his former Cr*zy In Love costar. What do you think of Chrisean Rock showing love to Blueface amid his stint in jail? Do you think they should get back together or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

