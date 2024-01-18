Jaidyn Alexis & Her Rumored New Boo Kiss At The Club While Blueface Is Behind Bars

Blueface recently turned himself in for reportedly violating his parole, but luckily, it doesn't look like his fiancée is letting it get her down. Jaidyn Alexis recently hopped on Instagram to share a variety of fun photos from a recent night out. Moreover, she posed with who appears to be her current love interest, Josselyn Morris. The photos were flirty enough, but an onlooker also caught them making out at the club. This appears to prove that the "Barbie" performer is unfazed by the father of her kids' absence.

Countless fans are confused about the current state of Jaidyn and Blueface's relationship. Others are simply showing support in her comments section. Jaidyn did announce that she was "single" just before Blueface's arrest, appearing to suggest that their engagement is off, though that remains unconfirmed.

Jaidyn Alexis Hits The Club

Blueface was also spotted alongside the mother of his third child, Chrisean Rock on the day he turned himself in. It's unclear whether they're really back on good terms, or were simply together for their son. Either way, the unexpected reunion was sure to prompt some sort of reaction from Jaidyn. Her night out wasn't all fun and games, however. She was immediately met with backlash from Blueface's mom, Karlissa Saffold.

She took to Instagram to put Jaidyn on blast, suggesting that she shouldn't be out partying while her son sits behind bars. "Engaged to be married and out with yo new woman the first week yo man is in jail is exactly why God had to end that journey," Saffold wrote. What do you think of Jaidyn Alexis finding someone else to kiss while Blueface is behind bars? Do you think she deserves the backlash she's getting, or are social media users overreacting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

