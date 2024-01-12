Blueface Is Back In Jail, Wack 100 Suggests

Blueface is no stranger to run-ins with the law, and it appears as though his antics have landed him behind bars once again. Wack 100, the "Thotiana" rapper's manager, recently took to social media to share a post that's managed to get fans talking. The post in question is Blueface's 2022 mugshot, along with text reading "Free Blueface."

Of course, this has led to speculation that the MILF Music founder has been locked up, though Wack didn't share any further details. "No wonder we ain’t heard nothing," one commenter quips. "Karma not playing 2024," another jokes. While countless users are convinced that Blueface has been incarcerated, others suspect that Wack 100's post was simply an attempt to promote new music.

Read More: Blueface & Soulja Boy Beef Escalates As Latter Threatens A Shootout

Wack 100 Says "Free Blueface"

"This a album cover and another one of their schemes," one commenter speculates. "He has a new show coming out and needs the attention," another theorizes. Other users note how Blueface posted a teaser for his upcoming Zeus series Rap Queen West earlier today. While it's possible that someone else simply posted the clip on his behalf, this appears to suggest that he's walking free. Only time will tell whether or not Blueface is actually back behind bars. In the meantime, fans are wondering what could have led to the arrest, if he is really in jail.

The artist's beef with Soulja Boy has escalated drastically in recent days, for one, with an apparent shooting threat coming from the "Crank That" performer earlier this week. "All that Internet s**t, playing back and forth," Soulja Boy told Blueface in a clip. "Let’s die, let’s meet up and die. Let’s die. ASAP. Let’s meet right now. Whenever you see this Live, DM me the addy. Let’s shoot it up, let’s shoot it out." What do you think of Wack 100's recent Instagram post about Blueface? Do you think he was suggesting that the rapper is behind bars? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Blueface On NLE Choppa's Boxing Match Challenge: "Finally We Got One"

[Via]