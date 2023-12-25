Blueface Once Again Denies Being Chrisean Jr's Father

For most people, the holidays are a time to be with family, but sometimes that can get complicated. In Blueface's case, that's complex for a number of reasons but there's one that's under the spotlight right now. Many have taken it for granted that Blue is the father of the baby that Chrisean Rock recently gave birth to. Fans were pretty confident of it at first after the baby's paternity was tested before it was even born and reportedly confirmed to be Blue. But in the months since, he's introduced some doubt.

In a recent interview, Blueface once again denied being the child's father. It's not the first time he's done this but in the new clip, he expands on his reasons a bit. In the video, he explains that since he already has children, he knew what to expect with the look of his alleged son with Chrisean. When the baby didn't turn out the way he anticipated it made him question whether or not it was his. in the video he even speculates that the real father could be Chrisean's ex who he accuses her of cheating on him with. Check out the full video of Blue explaining his reasoning for question the baby's father below.

Blueface Says He Isn't The Father Of Chrisean Rock's Son

In the comments, fans call for an end to the drama and speculation. "Why are we still talking about this? They took a paternity test when she was still pregnant and the test said he was the father. This is just so dumb and disrespectful to his son. The baby is going to grow up and see this bullshit. I hope he doesn’t want anything to do with him," the top comment on the post reads.

Another fan puts it even simpler. "At this point rocc need to put him on child support and take the blood test problem solved. And I hate child support."Do you believe Blueface when he says that he isn't Chrisean Jr's father? Let us know in the comment section below.

