Blueface Gets Stuck In An Elevator In Jaidyn Alexis' New Home

Blueface's drama can often get pretty serious and occasionally even have some dire consequences for people involved. But a recent development had fans laughing a bit more than usual. In a new video shared to Twitter Blueface and his son are enjoying their Christmas about to head up the elevator in their house. But the clip quickly becomes a point of intrigue when the elevator doesn't move like they expect it to. "This what I got my Bm for Christmas and we not even together what did your BD get you ?" Blue captions the first tweet. Though it isn't obvious right away what's going on follow-up tweets clarify.

"Word has it we still stuck in the elevator y’all so easy to boost the algorithm" and "We stuck in the elevator at my BM house that’s a real life Rich problem" he clarified in successive tweets. The elevator is inside a house that Blue claims he recent bought for ex-girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis. That point has been disputed in recent weeks when another of Blue's exes, Chrisean Rock, claimed that it was actually a rental and that Blue isn't actually paying for it. Check out the hilarious series of tweets below.

Blueface Trapped In An Elevator

Blueface's most recent controversy has to do with a different son, or rather, alleged son of his. During a recent interview Blue said for the second time in the past few weeks that he doesn't believe Chrisean Rock's son Chrisean Jr is his. This time he provided a theory as to who the father is.

He claims that the child probably belongs to Chrisean's ex who she was reportedly still seeing while they were together. Blue claims that he can tell the baby isn't his because he already has children and knew what to expect having another. But when the baby didn't look like he was anticipating he got suspicious. What do you think of the new video of Blueface and his son getting trapped in an elevator in his new house? Let us know in the comment section below.

