NLE Choppa & Blueface Celebrity Boxing Match Might Happen If Former Has His Way

New year, same old antics. After witnessing the rollercoaster that was Blueface's 2023, internet users were hopeful the 26-year-old would turn over a new leaf in 2024. Unfortunately, he's been on his usual BS since January 1, from dropping a remix of a Jaidyn Alexis hit that he allegedly penned in the first place, to antagonizing Chrisean Rock by continuing to insult their baby boy publicly. Because he's currently serving a suspended sentence concerning his Las Vegas shooting case, Blue has more pressure on his shoulders than ever before to behave and restrain himself from getting in trouble. Still, he looks to be teetering on the edge of total demise, and he has NLE Choppa ready to square up against him after the MILF Music founder dropped bars about him on his latest verse.

In the early hours of Thursday (January 4), the Cottonwood artist put out a tweet requesting someone set up an official fight between him and Blue. "Let's box @bluefacebleedem 👿," Choppa's tweet begins. "Who can set up a celebrity boxing match in Vegas [between] me and him? Hit me ASAP. He undefeated vs. women, [I don't] respect a ni**a that put his hands on 'em anyway!"

Blueface and NLE Choppa Bring Their Beef Into the New Year

As unbecoming as it is, there are several recent instances of women in Blue's life claiming to suffer from physical abuse at his hands. The "Thotiana" artist apparently got physical with both Alexis and Rock after "rescuing" Junior from the latter's friend's care, not to mention him allegedly attempting to put his hands on Marsh while she was taking care of his son.

Elsewhere in the news, Blueface continues to deny being the father of his youngest child, Junior, leaving his second baby mama seriously upset. While going Live on IG from the studio recently, she teased her remix of Sexyy Red's "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Dad)," and spoke out about her little boy spending time with Blue's father. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

