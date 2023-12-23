Chrisean Rock Was Using Toilet When Blueface Pulled Up To Fight Her Brother: Watch

The combative and unpredictable clash between former Cr*zy In Love partners, Blueface and Chrisean Rock, looks like it'll be just as hectic in 2024. Moreover, we recently witnessed a wild interaction courtesy of her Instagram Live stream, in which she sat on the toilet at one point. While we can't say why the Baddies star thought that would be an appealing journey to take fans on, it captured an absurd moment. Apparently, her ex pulled up to her house and threatened to fight her brother while everyone inside was just minding their own business. By the time Junior's mom got out, he seemed to have left, with various family members giving their take on how it went down.

Of course, this is not the only housing-related drama between this former couple. Chrisean Rock claimed earlier this week that Blueface ripped her refrigerator door off, and that she's moving to hopefully lessen the frequency of these confrontations. Their relationship has had as many ups and downs as a seesaw, although it's been decidedly negative for some time now. Still, we wouldn't rule out a reconciliation, especially if public interest in them begins to wane over the next year or so.

Chrisean Rock's Washroom Live Interrupted By Blueface At Her Door: Watch

Meanwhile, the California rapper is pulling up to houses looking for fights– and apparently buying new ones, too. For example, he allegedly purchased Jaidyn Alexis a new house, which wouldn't have been that doubtful of a development if Chrisean Rock didn't chime in with some claims. Furthermore, she alleged that Blueface simply acquired a rental property, not a leased home, and that he's not actually paying for it. As of writing this article, the 26-year-old hasn't really responded to these claims, and we doubt that he ever will.

What's more is that Chrisean is willing and able to play up her history with Blue to make new leaps artistically. The Baltimore native dissed him on the remix of Sexyy Red's "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Daddy)," which seemed like the perfect cut to do so on. But no matter what's going on for the cameras, we always have to doubt what's really important to avoid and protect in this dynamic, and their child Junior is crucial to that. For more news and the latest updates on Blueface and Chrisean Rock, stick around on HNHH.

