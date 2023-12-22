Chrisean Rock Claims Blueface Ripped Her Refrigerator Door Off, Reveals She's Moving

It's been quite a week for Blueface and his ex, Chrisean Rock. Most notably, the two of them got into a spat in the "Thotiana" rapper's driveway, which allegedly got physical. While Chrisean accuses him of punching her multiple times, he denies this. He also denies being Chrisean Jr.'s father despite what fans, and seemingly Chrisean, have been led to believe.

Amid the fallout from their disagreement, Chrisean took to Instagram Live, putting him on blast for yet another alleged spat. According to her, he came to her home looking for her brother, and things got ugly. She accuses him of ripping the door off of her refrigerator, claiming that the debacle even made her decide to move.

Read More: Blueface Threatens Chrisean Rock With Restraining Order, Buys Jaidyn Alexis A House

Chrisean Rock Says She Hasn't Been Home Since Blueface Encounter

"I haven't been home since," she tells viewers. "This sh*t is cr*zy." While moving may seem like a major inconvenience, fans agree that at this point, the two of them should stay as far away from each other as possible. He seems to be on board, as he recently threatened to file a restraining order against both Chrisean and her child.

Chrisean isn't the only one of Blueface's on-and-off lovers packing up these days, however. Yesterday, he took to social media to show off the extravagant Christmas gift he purchased for his fiancée, Jaidyn Alexis. He shared a clip of the "Barbie" performer touring a new four-story home, complete with an elevator, and telling her that it's now hers. "Merry Christmas!" he told the mother of his first two kids. What do you think of Chrisean Rock revealing that she's in the process of moving after a run-in with Blueface? What about her claim that the rapper ripped the door off of her fridge? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Accuses Blueface Of Punching Her, He Claims It Didn't Happen

[Via]