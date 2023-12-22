Chrisean Rock Disses Blueface In New Snippet For Sexyy Red "Bow Bow Bow" Remix

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have been embroiled in one of the worst relationships one could possibly be in. Overall, they have a child together and are no longer a couple. Instead, Blue is reportedly with Jaidyn Alexis, although that relationship has not been stable either. Since Chrisean gave birth, the couple has been in a steady stream of fights. Some of these have actually been posted to social media, which is exactly what happened yesterday. In fact, Chrisean accused Blueface of punching her in the face.

Furthermore, Blue came out and said that his child looks more like Charles Barkley, and that it could even belong to Lil Baby. This has all been quite the show, and fans are concerned about the sheer levels of toxicity here. As for Chrisean, it seems like she is responding in the booth. In the clip below, you can hear her on Sexyy Red's track "Bow Bow Bow (F My Baby Daddy)." Needless to say, the message she wants to send is very clear given the song she is getting on.

Chrisean Rock With Yet Another Diss

As for the lyrics, well, they are filled with thoughts of revenge. For instance, she describes making Blueface babysit as she has sex with another man. Overall, it is all pretty petty, however, that has never been a problem when it comes to these two. The pettiness is constantly being one-upped in some capacity. That said, we hope these two are able to work out their differences, for the sake of their child. Not to mention, with yesterday's altercation in mind, it is clear that things are getting a bit too out of hand.

Let us know what you think about this new Chrisean Rock verse, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on the biggest stories from your favorite artists. We will also bring you the biggest upcoming releases.

