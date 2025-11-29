Blueface Reflects On Asking Chrisean Rock To Abort Their Son Chrisean Jr.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
Blueface and Chrisean Rock have been going off on each other in recent weeks, and we have no idea what the next chapter is.

Now that Blueface is out of jail, he's had opportunities to reflect on his relationship drama over the years, particularly with Chrisean Rock. During a recent interview on VladTV, he spoke with DJ Vlad about asking her to abort their son Chrisean Jesus, also known as Junior.

According to the California rapper, he thought that Rock was not ready to be a mother, and they had apparently arranged an abortion before this. However, she wanted to keep the baby this time around, and he could not convince her. Blue also thought that this would negatively impact Chrisean's career, as folks would only care about her son more than her output.

Elsewhere, at one of the more questionable points of the interview, Blueface spoke on the Chrisean Rock relationship by comparing it to a father-daughter bond. But at one point of their romance, he thought that she was too far gone.

In addition, the "Thotiana" lyricist dispelled rumors that Chrisean Jr. has a disability. Instead, he criticized Chrisean's parenting and also dismissed speculation that he is not the child's actual father.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Alleges She Once “Slapped The S**t” Out Of Coi Leray Over Blueface

Blueface & Chrisean Rock Video

This conversation comes after Chrisean Rock's shocking revelation concerning Chrisean Jr. "So when he gets older and sees [the negativity], the only parent he's gonna see defending him is his mama? Is that okay?" she expressed during a podcast appearance. "Honest to God, that's why sometimes I wish I never had my kid. Because of the evil stuff that's [...] close to my kid. It's in his daddy, it's in his grandma."

Meanwhile, Blueface is dealing with other romantic controversies. After posting up with an OnlyFans model by the name of Mikayla Saravia, he caught backlash after a video of her twerking on his daughter's bed surfaced online.

We will see if they address any of this once again. But whether or not they do, they will most likely have much more to say about each other.

Blueface and Chrisean Rock seem too far gone for reconciliation at this point, but we've been here before. As usual, fans just hope that whatever solution they reach is in the best interests of their son.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Denies Blueface's Claim That Offset Cheated On Cardi B With Her

