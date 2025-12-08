Blueface Locks Women Up In Jail For Hectic New Dating Show

BY Cole Blake 128 Views
2019 Rolling Loud New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 12: Blueface performs during the 2019 Rolling Loud music festival at Citi Field on October 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
Blueface's new dating show comes after he got out of prison, last month, having spent nearly two years behind bars.

Blueface says he's launching a new dating show that will position female contestants in jail cells. He showcased a tour of the set in a recent video on social media, but has yet to provide much further information on what fans can expect from the project. In the video, he introduces various women and interacts with other members of the crew.

Fans online appear to be excited by the idea. When LiveBitez shared the clip on Instagram, one user in the comments section wrote: "Gotta admit it, he keep the net entertaining." Another added: "A dating show is a great idea honestly."

Others have been much more critical of the plan. "Talk about low vibrational this shyt is bottom of the barrel low Karissa you have some explaining to do," one fan remarked. One more added: "Fathers love your daughters Mothers love your daughters this is crazy."

Read More: Blueface Explains Meanings Behind His Prison Face Tattoos

Who Is Blueface Dating?

As for Blueface's personal life, he's been making headlines for dating Nevaeh Akira. When the livestreamer, N3on, hosted a welcome home party for the rapper in Los Angeles, earlier this month, Akira and Blueface's mother, Karlissa Saffold, nearly came to blows. Blueface ended up having to stop a fight from erupting.

Afterward, Karlissa explained on social media that the altercation was the result of a simple misunderstanding and the two patched things up later that night. "Y'all need to stop guessing and assuming," she wrote. "We had an absolute amazing night after the miscommunication."

Before Nevaeh Akira, Blueface had been in another brief relationship with Hazel-E. They ended their relationship after Blue brought Akira to his King of Crabs restaurant in L.A. In response to Hazel's complaints about the move, he announced in a video: "I'm officially letting Hazel go from the roster. Hazel-E, you are too old to be acting this young. We're done. I'd rather be with a young b*tch."

Read More: Jaidyn Alexis Claims Blueface Tried To Take Her “Baddies” Check Amid Prison Stay

