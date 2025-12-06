Blueface Explains Meanings Behind His Prison Face Tattoos

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 04: Rapper Blueface attends Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival at Piedmont Park on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Blueface previously told Adam22 that his new face tattoos he got in prison were meant to affirm his identity, but he has more details now.

Blueface has had a lot of explaining to do following his release from prison, whether in the romantic realm or regarding his musical comeback. In any case, fans have a lot of questions about the new face tattoos he got in prison, for which he recently provided more details in a VladTV interview.

The California rapper told DJ Vlad about how his exes Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis were visiting him in prison. "They was coming in the beginning," he explained. Then, Vlad brought up Chrisean Rock's face tattoo of Blueface and asked what his thoughts were.

"She was dope. She was holding it down in the beginning, honestly," he expressed. "To the point where I became hella dependent of her. And I even got her name tatted, you feel me? But I got to cover it up... She ain't even get to see it. She'll never see it. I got a Bentley sign but with a C [to cover it up]."

Blueface's Face Tattoos

Then, DJ Vlad asked about Blueface's other face tattoos he got in prison, and he broke them down. There's a paper plane because he's "fly," an MLB logo because he's "slid before," a YSL logo associated with the School Yard Crips, the Chase Bank logo ("I chase bank, bank with Chase"), a Washington Nationals logo because "my hood is on Washington," poker chips to represent high-stakes gambling, sergeant stripes to flex his status, and "No Warning Shots" as a reference to prison rules.

Blue also explained that he got a tattoo write-up for getting new ink in jail, which inmates are not supposed to do. Still, he revealed that an inmate with a tattoo gun would go into people's cells and provide that service.

Meanwhile, Blueface revealed he will remove his face tattoos only under one condition: if his daughter doesn't approve. "Most important girl in my life if she say she don’t like my tattoos that would be only way I’d even consider removing," he wrote on social media. Given all the conversation around the new ink and the prison release as a whole, this should be curious to see for fans.

