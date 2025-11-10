Blueface Reveals What Would Make Him Remove His Face Tattoos

Blueface has done a lot of controversial things in his career and as a result, not every decision has landed for his fans. One of those includes him accruing numerous facial tattoos during his near two-year-long prison stint. In July of this year, he posted to social media showing them all off.

The ladies were the ones mostly having an issue with it, arguing it made it him less attractive. But at the end of the day, Blueface is free to do what he wants to his body.

However, since the "Thotiana" songwriter has come home, it appears he's been doing some thinking on his ink. He's come to the conclusion that he would consider removing them all, but only one condition. In an Instagram post caught by Live Bitez, Blueface says that his daughter's negative view on them will cause him to make the change.

"Most important girl in my life if she say she don’t like my tattoos that would be only way I’d even consider removing," he wrote. Alongside the caption was an adorable video of his baby girl giving him kisses on the cheek.

Blueface Out Of Prison

"Aw, thank you," he said before asking, "Do you like my tattoos?" She didn't respond verbally, but the smooches may be all the confirmation he needs for now to keep them.

The outlet also captured another wholesome clip he shared where they are watching her favorite show on the couch. Blueface tells her how adorable she is, which has many fans giving him flowers. "Love the way that he loves his kids," one user writes. "I love every time I get to see this precious sweetheart," says another.

It seems like his kids are the only peaceful thing in his life right now though. Upon his return this past week (Nov. 3) a hangout with Chrisean Rock at an arcade turned ugly, quick. Jaidyn Alexis found out about it, and to say she didn't approve would be an understatement.