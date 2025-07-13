Blueface Shocks Fans With New Prison Pictures Showing Off His Odd Tattoos

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1146 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Blueface New Prison Pictures Tattoos Hip Hop News
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Blueface is currently behind bars for probation violations relating to a battery case, and he's certainly kept busy.

Blueface hasn't been able to use his social media a whole lot while behind bars, but when he does, it's usually a big update or revelation for fans keeping up. In the case of some new Instagram pics he posted in prison, fans can't help but notice all his tattoos all over his face and body and ask what happened.

In the photos caught by Hollywood Unlocked on the social media platform, the rapper poses in different outfits and shows off his physique while looking mysteriously at the camera. He didn't really say anything else beyond putting these snapshots up, and he certainly didn't contribute to the discourse around his ink.

Other folks focused more on the physique and the outfits, but it's clear that the tattoos took up a lot of discussion. You'll find all sorts of commentary on Blue online, especially amid a lot of other drama narratives that still have no resolution.

Blueface is at the center of beef between his former partner Chrisean Rock and singer Kehlani. Rock launched claims against her that she said she slept with him at one point, which she denied outright. That was a pretty surprising friendship and rift to see online, and we wonder whether or not the saga is over.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe’s Accuser & Legal Team Absent At 1st Court Hearing In $50 Million Lawsuit

Is Blueface In Prison?

Nevertheless, Chrisean Rock thinks Blueface owes her. She recently made some remarks about being the reason why he's still relevant today, which some fans think is more of a two-way street.

"I'm the reason Blue's at where's he's at now," Rock claimed. "He was a flop. Y'all need to stop playing with me. Yeah, he was who he was. But everybody had the same opportunity I had when I came around him and they ain't did nothing. I put him back on the map. What did anybody else do?"

Meanwhile, even though Chrisean Rock wants to move on from Blueface in the future, it seems like they continue to worm each other's way back into their lives. This has been difficult amid his current prison sentence for probation violations over a battery case... But never impossible, as gossip proves.

Read More: Biggie's Son CJ Accused Of Facilitating Alleged Diddy Assault

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 68.3K
Chrisean Rock Denies Twitch Ban Leaving Son Car Hip Hop News Pop Culture Chrisean Rock Denies Rumor That Her Twitch Ban Was Due To Leaving Her Son In A Car 6.8K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.7K
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 7.9K
Comments 0