Blueface hasn't been able to use his social media a whole lot while behind bars, but when he does, it's usually a big update or revelation for fans keeping up. In the case of some new Instagram pics he posted in prison, fans can't help but notice all his tattoos all over his face and body and ask what happened.

In the photos caught by Hollywood Unlocked on the social media platform, the rapper poses in different outfits and shows off his physique while looking mysteriously at the camera. He didn't really say anything else beyond putting these snapshots up, and he certainly didn't contribute to the discourse around his ink.

Other folks focused more on the physique and the outfits, but it's clear that the tattoos took up a lot of discussion. You'll find all sorts of commentary on Blue online, especially amid a lot of other drama narratives that still have no resolution.

Blueface is at the center of beef between his former partner Chrisean Rock and singer Kehlani. Rock launched claims against her that she said she slept with him at one point, which she denied outright. That was a pretty surprising friendship and rift to see online, and we wonder whether or not the saga is over.

Is Blueface In Prison?

Nevertheless, Chrisean Rock thinks Blueface owes her. She recently made some remarks about being the reason why he's still relevant today, which some fans think is more of a two-way street.

"I'm the reason Blue's at where's he's at now," Rock claimed. "He was a flop. Y'all need to stop playing with me. Yeah, he was who he was. But everybody had the same opportunity I had when I came around him and they ain't did nothing. I put him back on the map. What did anybody else do?"