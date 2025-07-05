Nene Leaks joins other viral social media personalities questioning Chrisean Rock on parenthood and relationship with Blueface.

As the latest guest on Nene Leaks talk show, Chrisean shared that she will be removing her Blueface facial tattoo and desires to have 12 children. Nene asked Rock about the tattoo on her cheek, saying, “Why you put him (Blueface) on your face because you have a beautiful face? Now, Chrisean… would you ever take it off?”

Rock responded with the reveal she plans to remove the tattoo. “I’m do it on my stream,” said Rock. “I want my fans to be apart of the process.”



MORE: NeNe Leakes' Son Reportedly "Can't Be Found" While Out On Probation For Fentanyl Arrest

Nene Leaks & Chrisean Rock

The conversation would lead to children with Rock sharing her plans for 12 children. “I want to have 12 kids,” she said.

Nene Leaks delivered a hilarious response to the reveal. Telling Rock, “You gonna stretch that coochie on out ain’t ya?”



Of course fans had their thoughts on Chrisean’s revelations on social media. “Hell nah there needs to be a court order to stop her from having more kids,” commented a fan on The Neighborhood Talk post.

Another fan questioned if she ingested alcohol while pregnant with first son. They commented, “Wasn't she drinking while she was pregnant & the baby sounds like a kitten ? Because of her?”

Rock’s accounability came under fire. A fan commented, “Chrisean does not like to take ACCOUNTABILITY for nothing hence why she doing all that movement when Nene asked her that question.”

Last week, Chrisean Rock reportedly signed a million dollar streaming deal with Kick. The stream is expected to show the entertainer’s life while raising her son. Blueface and Rock had their child in 2023.

Both have been away from their son for periods due to incarceration. Rock and child were recently kicked out of Blueface home in Los Angeles.