5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Chrisean Rock was discovered by rapper Blueface on his self-made reality show. Their on-and-off again relationship birthed a son.

Chrisean Rock claims to have landed herself a major streaming deal with Kick, reportedly worth $1 million. 

The agreement marks a defining moment for the rapper and reality star, signaling a shift as she takes control of her digital future. The news spread after Clippitz shared footage on TikTok and Instagram, confirming Kick’s strategy of betting on creators with loyal followings and viral pull.

Chrisean plans to deliver weekly content mixing music drops, unfiltered livestreams, and spontaneous moments that reflect her signature energy. Early clips show her interacting with stars like Trey Songz and hyping up fans, offering a glimpse of what’s ahead. 

The deal highlights Kick’s aggressive push to rival Twitch and OnlyFans by locking in creators who can fuel engagement fast. In securing Chrisean, Kick is making a clear play to lead the IRL streaming space.

Chrisean Rock & Kick

For Chrisean, the partnership brings financial backing to fuel her music, production, and independent brand growth. Her bold personality and magnetic presence have earned her a loyal fan base, built through projects like Baddies and her high-profile relationship with Blueface. Now she’s expanding beyond TV into streaming, showing how today’s artists can build success on their terms.

While the fine points of the deal remain private, it reflects a larger trend. More creators are finding ways to connect directly with audiences and profit outside traditional industry paths.

Chrisean’s move positions her as part of this wave, using streaming to strengthen both her income and cultural influence. The Kick deal isn’t just about money—it affirms her power to captivate, engage, and set trends. 

For Kick, signing Chrisean marks a step toward shaping its identity as it seeks to attract more talent. Fans and insiders now wonder who will follow her lead—and how this bold partnership will shape the future of live digital entertainment.

Kick has not made an official statement about Chrisean Rock nor confirmed the deal with the reality star yet. She recently revealed the desire to work things out with Blueface after his release from Los Angeles County jail.

