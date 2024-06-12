NeNe Leakes' Former Landlord Attempts To Seize Bank Account Until Unpaid Rent Is Covered

House Of BET - Day 3
NeNe Leakes is seen onstage during the "College Hill Cast Meet & Greet" at House Of BET on June 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
NeNe Leakes's ex-landlord wants their money.

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is reportedly engaged in a legal dispute with a landlord over allegedly not paying 22k in rent for her business. The landlord, MPG-Sugarloaf, served Truist Bank with a summons to collect after receiving a judgment over $25,000, according to court documents obtained by In Touch. A judge determined the figure in November 2023 and it factors in accruing interest. At the property, she ran a since-closed Swagg Boutique.

The summons in question instructs the bank, “to immediately hold all money, including wages, and other property, except what is known to be exempt, including property in safe deposit boxes or similar property that you hold, belonging to the Defendant named above beginning on the day of service of this summons and including the next five days.”

NeNe Leakes Speaks During Revolt Summit

Television personality NeNe Leakes speaks onstage during the 2022 Revolt. Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.

The lawsuit claims NeNe signed the lease in 2017 and operated the business there until 2022. It temporarily closed during the COVID-19 pandemic as well. MPG-Sugarloaf claims she still owed $22k in rent when she vacated the property and still hasn't paid up. When The Jasmine Brand covered the lawsuit on Instagram, NeNe clarified in the comments section: “Gregg signed the lease not me! He ain’t here.” Her husband, Gregg passed away in September 2021 after a battle with cancer.

The case isn't the only time NeNe has made headlines this month. She also ranted on social media about her former friend, Porsha Williams, after she apparently declined to work on her Netflix show. “I was later told that Porsha did not show up and said that she did not want to work with me, that we had had issues from the past and she did not want to work with me,” NeNe revealed in a post. Be on the lookout for further updates on NeNe Leakes on HotNewHipHop.

