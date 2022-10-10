Amid rumours that her youngest son was struggling with serious health issues in recent weeks, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes is using social media to set the record straight, revealing that 23-year-old Brentt Leakes did, in fact, suffer from a heart attack and stroke.

TMZ broke the news on Monday (October 10), reporting that the young man was hospitalized after the mystery ailment suddenly took over his body. In the hours since, Leakes has admitted that she hoped that she and her family would be able to talk about the situation themselves rather than having it spread across blogs and that none of this has been easy for them.

Brentt Leakes, NeNe Leakes and Gregg Leakes attend the Runway Red Celebrity Kids fashion show at Zoo Atlanta on August 11, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

“We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place,” the Glee actress shared on her Story. “So, here I am, because I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that’s not correct.”

Leakes told her followers that it was two weeks ago today (September 26), that her child suffered from congestive heart failure and a stroke at the same time. “He’s only 23, so he’s really young for something like that to happen to him,” she pointed out.

“Brentt doesn’t drink or do drugs. And obviously they’ve tested him for all of those things,” she added, explaining that doctors pondered the potential of narcotics leading to his condition. “They also tested him for HIV. They were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID and he didn’t know that he had COVID.”

At this time, it sounds as though doctors are still working to diagnose the youngest Leakes’ medical issues. “It was very scary,” the reality starlet shared. “I don’t even want to go into details.”

“Obviously a stroke is a very serious thing. And so he’s struggling you know, with speaking and it’s, just keep us in your prayers. Keep bringing your prayers,” the 54-year-old urged her fanbase.

NeNe revealed that she had FaceTimed her son earlier today, and he seemed to be in good spirits before going on to reflect on his health as a baby. “If you remember some years ago, I had blood clots in my lungs and we could not figure out where it came from,” she recalled.

“So they’re thinking that it may be Brentt was born with some sort of disease or something with his heart since he was a kid and it just never showed up until now. Like we don’t know this is just a lot for us right now. And everything is still very new.”

Brentt Leakes attends The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening on May 29, 2021 in Duluth, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The upsetting news comes just over a year after NeNe and Brentt said an untimely goodbye to 66-year-old Gregg Leakes, who lost his battle with colon cancer in 2021 – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

