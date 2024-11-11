NeNe Leakes' Son Reportedly "Can't Be Found" While Out On Probation For Fentanyl Arrest

NeNe Leakes' son has reportedly missed multiple meeting with his probation officer.

NeNe Leakes' oldest son, Bryson Bryant, “cannot be found," according to a new report from In Touch. The outlet cites court documents in which his probation officer says he failed to report on both August 14 and September 30. They tried calling his cell phone, checked the local jail rosters, and more, but were unsuccessful. In the filing, which is dated October 3, the officer confirmed that he still had not heard from Bryson and no update in the case has been made since.

The report comes after Bryson took a plea deal in his criminal case for alleged fentanyl possession and giving a false name to police officers back in May. He agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of Giving False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer in exchange for having his Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance charge dropped. He was sentenced to 12 months’ probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine. For the probation, he must complete 40 hours of community service while submitting to random drug tests.

NeNe Leakes Speaks During The Revolt Summit

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Television personality NeNe. Leakes speaks onstage during the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

When The Jasmine Brand shared the news on Instagram, fans had mixed responses. "Damn she is going through it with her loved ones… husband died, one son has cancer, and other trouble with the law. Don’t wish this on no mother," one user wrote. Another added: "At this point she has to give him tough love and cut him off. I know she love him because she birth him but he doing stuff cause he know no one going leave him."