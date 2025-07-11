Chrisean Rock and Kehlani recently went back and forth online after social media users noticed that the singer unfollowed the Baddies star. This led to speculation about what could have gone wrong, prompting both of them to share their side of the story. According to Kehlani, she decided to hit the gym with Chrisean last month because she was asked to do so at church, and thought it'd be the "kind thing to do." Ultimately, however, she decided to unfollow the mother of one for personal reasons she chose not to reveal.

Chrisean, on the other hand, alleges that Kehlani told her she'd been intimate with Blueface in the past during their workout session. The "Folded" performer didn't waste any time, and immediately fired back with a series of posts on her Instagram Story.

"Ew [laughing emojis] what the hell," she wrote in part. "WERE ADULTS! WE ARE MOTHERS OMG pls I make musicccc this is not my ballllll [laughing emojis] i am literally on settttt."

Chrisean Rock & Kehlani Beef

Chrisean doubled down, later putting Kehlani on blast and accusing her of using her for clout. "Ppl keep using as bait for their gain nobody lying," she insisted. "You said what u said u unfollowed me for a reaction for clout then tried playing with my name lying on the reason u did it."

Now, Chrisean is receiving support from someone social media users might not expect, Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold. She took to Instagram Live this week to back up her grandchild's mom and question Kehlani's character.

“You let Chrisean Rock come to your house on the first meet-up, girl," she said, as captured by Live Bitez. "Stop playing with her, stop playing with my son. You cute or whatever, but you ain’t that cute, and you’re desperate and you’re lonely, ‘cause don’t nobody give their home address on the first meet-up. You need to find some friends or somebody to play with." Saffold concluded by saying her son likes women with a "little more meat on their bones."