Karlissa Saffold Slams Kehlani Over Shady Blueface Comments Amid Chrisean Rock Feud

BY Caroline Fisher 397 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Karlissa Saffold Slams Kehlani Blueface Chrisean Rock Gossip News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 08: Kehlani attends the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 in Partnership with Google Shopping on April 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Fashion Trust U.S.)
Recently, Chrisean Rock alleged that Kehlani told her she got intimate with Blueface in the past, which she denies.

Chrisean Rock and Kehlani recently went back and forth online after social media users noticed that the singer unfollowed the Baddies star. This led to speculation about what could have gone wrong, prompting both of them to share their side of the story. According to Kehlani, she decided to hit the gym with Chrisean last month because she was asked to do so at church, and thought it'd be the "kind thing to do." Ultimately, however, she decided to unfollow the mother of one for personal reasons she chose not to reveal.

Chrisean, on the other hand, alleges that Kehlani told her she'd been intimate with Blueface in the past during their workout session. The "Folded" performer didn't waste any time, and immediately fired back with a series of posts on her Instagram Story.

"Ew [laughing emojis] what the hell," she wrote in part. "WERE ADULTS! WE ARE MOTHERS OMG pls I make musicccc this is not my ballllll [laughing emojis] i am literally on settttt."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Gets Swatted While Streaming At The Dentist

Chrisean Rock & Kehlani Beef

Chrisean doubled down, later putting Kehlani on blast and accusing her of using her for clout. "Ppl keep using as bait for their gain nobody lying," she insisted. "You said what u said u unfollowed me for a reaction for clout then tried playing with my name lying on the reason u did it."

Now, Chrisean is receiving support from someone social media users might not expect, Blueface's mother Karlissa Saffold. She took to Instagram Live this week to back up her grandchild's mom and question Kehlani's character.

“You let Chrisean Rock come to your house on the first meet-up, girl," she said, as captured by Live Bitez. "Stop playing with her, stop playing with my son. You cute or whatever, but you ain’t that cute, and you’re desperate and you’re lonely, ‘cause don’t nobody give their home address on the first meet-up. You need to find some friends or somebody to play with." Saffold concluded by saying her son likes women with a "little more meat on their bones."

Read More: Chrisean Rock Accuses Kehlani Of Using Her For Clout During Fiery Rant

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Hollywood Unlocked's 3rd Annual Impact Awards Gossip Chrisean Rock Accuses Kehlani Of Using Her For Clout During Fiery Rant 538
Kehlani Fires Back Chrisean Rock Blueface Beef News Beef Kehlani Fires Back After Chrisean Rock Accuses Her Of Sleeping With Blueface 4.7K
Kehlani Unfollows Chrisean Rock Gossip News Politics Kehlani Appears To Unfollow Chrisean Rock Amid Deportation Threat Controversy 3.4K
BET Awards 2023 - Show Life Blueface's Mom Threatens Chrisean Rock With Legal Action For Keeping Junior From Her: Watch 1266
Comments 0