Chrisean Rock Gets Swatted While Streaming At The Dentist

Chrisean Rock is currently amid some fiery social media beef, but the online space is not the only place she's seeing disturbance. Her recent livestream at a dentist's office saw a rude interruption when the cops pulled up, and it soon became clear that this was a swatting case.

In a clip caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, the reality TV star and her colleagues react to police arriving at the dentist's office. It seems like this was the result of a swatting call, as police left shortly after they arrived.

For those unaware, swatting refers to the unfortunate and dangerous practice of calling the cops (or more intensely, SWAT teams) on streamers during their live sessions. Fortunately, it seems like in this specific situation, everyone involved quickly realized that this was a fake call, and it seems like nothing came of it.

Still, Chrisean Rock took the opportunity to blast haters. "Keep calling CPS [Child Protective Services] or the police," she expressed. "I don't care. Keep calling them. Call, call, call, call, call." It's clear Chrisean wants to ward off and clap back at all the online criticisms of her moves, parenting, and overall public image in the headlines.

Chrisean Rock Sister

Sadly, Chrisean Rock has a lot of controversy to handle, starting with fans and social media users. They recently dragged her for taking her son to a smoke shop, one of many instances in which she grew frustrated with backseat parenting. Many other instances in the past elicited similar criticism, but the Baltimore native continues to retort.

Also, Chrisean Rock's conflicts sadly extend to her family. Her sister Tesehki recently seemed to blast her during a live session, which followed a whole lot of beef background. "Stop asking me about a dumb-a** non-credible motherf***ing crackhead a** b***h," Tesehki ranted online.

For those unaware, they launched various accusations against one another and seem no closer to a reconciliation. However, this swatting incident shows that a lot of this scrutiny is still just in the online space. Hopefully Rock – and all other streamers, for that matter – don't face more swattings in the future.