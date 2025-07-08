Recently, social media users noticed that Kehlani appeared to unfollow Chrisean Rock on Instagram, prompting a great deal of speculation. Many users suspected that the apparent unfollow had something to do with a run-in the Baddies star and her team had with a man outside of a hotel this weekend. At the time, someone Chrisean was with threatened to call ICE on the man. This resulted in serious backlash.

Kehlani has been outspoken about her political views in the past. While she was spotted in the gym with Chrisean just days before the ordeal, it wouldn't come as a huge surprise if it made her rethink their friendship.

Amid all the chatter, Kehlani hopped online to set the record straight. According to her, she hit the gym with Chrisean because she asked her to at church and she thought it was the "kind thing to do." The next day, however, she decided to separate herself from the mother of one for personal reasons she didn't reveal.

Chrisean Rock Kehlani Beef

After hearing this explanation, Chrisean took to social media to share her side of the story. In a clip captured by Hollywood Unlocked, she alleges that Kehlani told her she was previously intimate with Blueface, the father of her child.

Kehlani wasn't about to let this allegation slide, and immediately took to her Instagram Story to fire back. "Ew [laughing emojis] what the hell," she wrote. "WERE ADULTS! WE ARE MOTHERS OMG pls I make musicccc this is not my ballllll [laughing emojis] i am literally on settttt."

In a series of additional posts, she continued to deny Chrisean's accusations, making it clear that she wants nothing to do with any of this drama moving forward. "Deading any and all nasty mess one time and one time only," she said. "You don't have to make up nasty rumors and lie on me because i separated myself as a mother and protector of my piece [sic] & safety."