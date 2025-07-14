Karlissa Saffold Enjoys Video Call With Blueface After Weighing In On His New Prison Tattoos

Karlissa Saffold Video Call Blueface Gossip News
HOUSTON, TEXAS - JUNE 12: Blueface attends the ZEUS Network BADDIES SOUTH Houston Premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX &amp; RPX on June 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network)
Recently, some new photos of Blueface behind bars surfaced online, revealing that he's gotten even more prison tattoos.

In January of last year, Blueface turned himself in for an alleged probation violation. The "Thotiana" rapper has been behind bars ever since, and it's been an undoubtedly difficult time for his loved ones. His mother Karlissa Saffold has been especially vocal about how much she misses her son, but fortunately, she appears to be doing her best to stay positive.

Recently, for example, she took to her Instagram Story to share footage of one of their latest video calls. She shared the footage shortly after posting some messages she exchanged with Blueface amid his incarceration, per The Shade Room. In them, she asked him to stop getting new tattoos on his face until he regains his freedom, prompting him to push back.

"I'm begging you please don't write on your fa fact no more. Wait till you in your right mind again," she wrote. "You know I had face tats before I came here right lmao," he fired back. "Yo son is a loc get over it."

Read More: Blueface Shocks Fans With New Prison Pictures Showing Off His Odd Tattoos

Kehlani & Blueface

While it's unconfirmed exactly when Blueface will be released, it's rumored that it'll be in January of 2026.

Saffold's most recent posts about her son come just days after she inserted herself into his ex Chrisean Rock's feud with Kehlani. After the singer unfollowed Chrisean on Instagram, the Baddies star took to Instagram Live to share her side of the story. She alleged that when the two of them hung out a few weeks back, Kehlani told her she'd been intimate with Blueface in the past. Kehlani vehemently denied this, prompting Saffold to jump in.

“You let Chrisean Rock come to your house on the first meet-up, girl," she said at the time. "Stop playing with her, stop playing with my son. You cute or whatever, but you ain’t that cute, and you’re desperate and you’re lonely, ‘cause don’t nobody give their home address on the first meet-up. You need to find some friends or somebody to play with."

Read More: Karlissa Saffold Slams Kehlani Over Shady Blueface Comments Amid Chrisean Rock Feud

