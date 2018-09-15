shoot
- Music6ix9ine Draws Huge Crowd For Music Video In The Dominican RepublicThe New York-born MC also tapped Angel Dior, one of the hottest artists out of the DR right now.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureAshanti Shares Gorgeous Bikini Pics & Captures Strange Lights In Night SkyThe singer looks stunning in her new Instagram post, although she conspiratorial fans are more worried about the lights in the sky that she filmed during a Sacramento shoot.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Wayne & DaBaby Shoot New Music Video TogetherLil Wayne and DaBaby have a new music video on the way!By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeBoosie Badazz Responds After Shooting Breaks Out At Music Video SceneFans were worried about Boosie on Saturday after reports surfaced that he was at a music video shoot that fell victim to a shooting.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Resume Filming In Puerto Rico Where They First MetMachine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox headed back to Puerto Rico together to continue filming the movie, "Midnight in the Switchgrass," where they first met.By Lynn S.
- TVTyler Perry Planning To Reopen Atlanta Studio For ProductionTyler Perry has come up with a seemingly safe way to reopen his studio lot in Atlanta in order to continue shooting his six TV shows.By Lynn S.
- Movies"The Batman" Shoot Halted For Two Weeks Due To Coronavirus"The Batman" production has been put on a temporary two-week hiatus by Warner Bros. as a result of the growing threat of coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- AnticsLil Tjay's "Arrest" Was Part Of A Music Video All AlongThe fans were onto him from the start. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsJ.Cole Hits Straight Daggers During Three-Point Training: WatchCole's shot is better than some NBA players'.By Alexander Cole
- NewsiLoveMakonnen Compares His Gun To A Puppy On "Shoot Shoot"iLoveMakonnen drops another new song ahead of his next project.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDaniel Craig Ankle Injury Suspends "Bond 25" Filming"Bond 25" has halted production. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBlueface Flatly Denies Fake News Regarding Cardi B's Alleged "Twerk Wind"Blueface swats down rumors of a "dead raccoon" smell on the set.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Unleashes Tirade On "Shoot On Sight" NYPD Officer50 Cent wants Emmanuel Gonzalez to lose his job.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuavo & Takeoff Will Reportedly Give Depositions In $1 Million LawsuitQuavo & Takeoff stand accused of costing stylist Marcus Clark a million in damages.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentChris Brown's Daughter Royalty Hits "Shoot" Dance In Her Gucci SweatsuitRoyalty continues to show off her dance moves.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDoctor Dre Music Video Shoot Causes ConfusionA case of mistaken identities.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Serves Sexy Nude Angles In New Photoshoot For Beauty LineHer curves might distract some people from the actual product.By Zaynab
- MusicKanye West & Teyana Taylor Shoot Music Video For "We Got Love"Kanye West & Teyana Taylor were spotted shooting video for "We Got Love" outside TMZ offices on Monday.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicBhad Bhabie Brags About Buying "Billboard" Cover: "Y'all Can't Tell Me Sh*t"The hype over her "Billboard" magazine cover was misguided.By Zaynab