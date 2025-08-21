DDG & Halle Bailey Reportedly Barred From Posting About Their Relationship Online

This decision from Judge Angela Davis also applies to DDG and Halle Bailey's content about their son Halo.

DDG and Halle Bailey have always had individual careers to focus on beyond their former romance, but now they must depend even more on their independence. According to Yahoo!, the judge in their custody battle just banned them from posting about each other or about their son Halo on social media.

Judge Angela Davis reportedly applied the Michigan rapper's long-standing injunction to the singer as well on Thursday (August 21). Allegedly, the courtroom reacted notably to this move, with the MC and streamer's mother taking a moment outside as a witness. His entourage also looked "visibly shaken" according to the report.

Despite efforts from both legal sides seeking otherwise, Judge Davis postponed the former couple's second hearing to October 15. The session has both visitation scheduling for DDG and Halle Bailey and issues of more online restrictions on its agenda.

Also, this follows multiple accusations against both individuals from their opposing side of the courtroom battle. Whether it's fake engagement, photo opportunities, instances of alleged abuse, and other controversial allegations, there is a lot to unpack and scrutinize for both.

Halle Bailey Court Case
Sports: The ESPYS Red Carpet
Jul 11, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Actress and singer Halle Bailey arrives on the red carpet before the 2024 ESPYS at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

For example, DDG's media ventures came into question during this proceeding. Prosecutors accused him of faking paparazzi photos with Halo on a recent ice cream date and using their bond for monetary gain and online engagement. Their arguments also referenced the alleged harassment Halle Bailey faces whenever she comes up in the spitter's fanbase. Most notably, attorneys proposed strict visitation vigilance to avoid alleged "performance parenting" for the cameras.

But the same rules that barred him from speaking on this situation online now reportedly apply to Halle as well. However, DDG's legal team still fought back against this notion. As for prosecutors' fake paparazzi accusations, they claim he can't control their presence and dismissed the allegation that it was all for show.

Elsewhere, both artists continue to try to stay away from this drama publicly, something that both the courts of law and public opinion sought to make a reality. While fans continue to make these debates, hopefully they die down eventually in the face of more amicable, healthy dynamics.

