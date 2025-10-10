moo - Album by DDG

DDG has been having a huge 2025, and with just a few months left, he has come through with a new album called "moo."

DDG is certainly a polarizing figure in the hip-hop world. Starting out on YouTube and transitioning over to music, the artist has faced some roadblocks along the way. Furthermore, his relationship with Halle Bailey has kept him in headlines . Meanwhile, he has successfully launched a streaming career, which has helped him reach new heights with his music. In 2025, he has been keeping his foot on the gas, and his latest album moo is a great example of that. The album has 14 tracks and comes with features from the likes of Gunna , BIA, and even PlaqueBoyMax. For true fans, this will be a must-listen. If you are a hater, this project probably doesn't change much.

