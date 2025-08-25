News
scott bridgeway
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Gossip
Halle Bailey & Her Rumored New Boyfriend Enjoy Dinner Date In Los Angeles
In July, Halle Bailey was spotted on a yacht in Italy kissing Kendrick Lamar producer Scott Bridgeway following her messy split from DDG.
By
Caroline Fisher
August 25, 2025
223 Views