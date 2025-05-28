DDG Tells Internet To "Give Up" On Canceling Him Amid Halle Bailey Allegations

BY Devin Morton 67 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
ddg-responds-to-internet-backlash-pop-culture-news
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Rapper DDG performs onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 15, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
DDG takes to Twitch to respond to all of the negative backlash, asserting that anyone who says he's a terrible person is a liar.

DDG has been in the news a lot recently, and most of it for negative reasons. Ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey accused the rapper of physical and emotional abuse stemming from when they were actually together. She successfully received a temporary restraining order and recently requested sole custody of their young son, Halo.

DDG recently attended Kai Cenat's Streamer University event despite the controversy his involvement brought. Cenat even awarded him with "MVP" of the weekend for experiencing career-best Twitch numbers. Several other people showed their support for him, including Instagram model and internet personality India Love. Now, he's back on his own stream discussing recent events and combatting the notion that he's a "bad person," saying that he can't be canceled.

"Y'all gotta give up on trying to cancel me, it don't work," he said. "Just join! I promise you're going to laugh if you watch me, you're going to understand why I don't get canceled [...] God got my back times 10, I continue to win for a reason." He concluded by saying that if anyone says he "ain't s**t" or that he's a "terrible person," they're lying.

Read More: Five Shocking Claims Kid Cudi Made Against Diddy On The Stand: From Marvel Supervillain To Apologies

DDG Halle Bailey

DDG's presence online has been highly divisive for years, and it has only gotten worse following the accusations of abuse made by Halle Bailey. Some have sided with DDG, while others have cited the clip above and the recent frequent praise from people like Cenat and Love as a manipulation tactic as he continues to fight legal troubles.

Regardless, DDG is not exactly in a good spot, "cancellation" or not. As the legal back and forth continues on and considering the public nature of both parties, things may only get worse before they get better. Fans and observers will have to wait quite a while to see how things play out.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is an intern at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024. He has a passion for all things hip-hop, as well as a knowledge of sports (especially basketball), pop culture, and current events.
Recommended Content
ddg-mvp-streamer-university-pop-culture-news Pop Culture DDG Shows Love To Kai Cenat After Winning Streamer University MVP 3.0K
Rolling Loud California 2025 Pop Culture India Love Sparks Furious Debate After Praising DDG Amid Halle Bailey Allegations 1319
BET Awards 2022 - Red Carpet Music DDG Admits He Hasn't Moved On From Halle Bailey Since Their Split 1284
DDG No Worries Halle Bailey Allegations Pop Culture News Pop Culture DDG Claims To Have “No Worries” Amid Halle Bailey Abuse Allegations 1448