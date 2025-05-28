DDG Tells Internet To "Give Up" On Canceling Him Amid Halle Bailey Allegations

DDG has been in the news a lot recently, and most of it for negative reasons. Ex-girlfriend Halle Bailey accused the rapper of physical and emotional abuse stemming from when they were actually together. She successfully received a temporary restraining order and recently requested sole custody of their young son, Halo.

DDG recently attended Kai Cenat's Streamer University event despite the controversy his involvement brought. Cenat even awarded him with "MVP" of the weekend for experiencing career-best Twitch numbers. Several other people showed their support for him, including Instagram model and internet personality India Love. Now, he's back on his own stream discussing recent events and combatting the notion that he's a "bad person," saying that he can't be canceled.

"Y'all gotta give up on trying to cancel me, it don't work," he said. "Just join! I promise you're going to laugh if you watch me, you're going to understand why I don't get canceled [...] God got my back times 10, I continue to win for a reason." He concluded by saying that if anyone says he "ain't s**t" or that he's a "terrible person," they're lying.

DDG Halle Bailey

DDG's presence online has been highly divisive for years, and it has only gotten worse following the accusations of abuse made by Halle Bailey. Some have sided with DDG, while others have cited the clip above and the recent frequent praise from people like Cenat and Love as a manipulation tactic as he continues to fight legal troubles.