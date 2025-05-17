Kai Cenat Reveals Where He Stands On DDG & Halle Bailey's Nasty Fallout

There has been a lot of discourse about the bombshell allegations laid out by Halle Bailey against DDG. Overall, it seems that the internet is fairly split on who they believe is telling the truth. However, fellow streamer Kai Cenat is trying not to take sides and view this subjectively.

Per Complex, the New York native hopped on to chat with his viewers about said debacle. At the end of the day, Kai is letting things play out how they are going to and watching from a distance. He underscored that "there's two sides to every story" and he's wanting to hear both.

"I am in the middle to where I have to be able to just see things play out [...] There's 2 sides to every story and you gotta be able to respect both of them," Cenat added. "All you can do is pray for both sides."

Overall, that's quite a stark difference in opinion compared to others.

For example, another content creator and friend of DDG, Deshae Frost, had strong words for Halle Bailey. "Why is she coming out right now with all this sh*t? If that sh*t in January, why she ain't do that sh*t in January? [...] You can't prove that this n**** is a bad father, or you can't prove that he's not trying to co-parent or do anything, so you've got to pull this card. It's just weird, bro."

DDG Restraining Order

He even went onto claim that Bailey is a member of the Illuminati. Of course, others have not been so kind towards DDG. Ray J and Soulja Boy have blasted him for the allegations, which led the rapper and content creator to promptly fire back by roasting them for their issues.

For those who aren't aware though, DDG was accused of being verbally and physically abusive towards Halle, with the latter providing alleged evidence. She cited a January incident where he came to pick up their son Halo.