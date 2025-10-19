6ix9ine Trolls Lil Tjay For Meager Music Video Views And Botting Claims

Lil Tjay most recently seemed to take some shots amid his beef with Kai Cenat. But it seems like he might have to answer to 6ix9ine now instead. He's been relentlessly trolling Tjay these days, whether it's mocking his harrowing 2022 Chipotle shooting or clowning his commercial performance.

As caught by DJ Akademiks TV on Instagram, Tekashi recently took to his IG Story to compare the views of his new music video "FAX" to that of the Bronx rapper's new visual, "Letter To My Block." At press time, Tekashi 6ix9ine boasts 1.2 million views; Tjay has 522K. In addition, the controversial MC claimed that Drake's dismissed UMG lawsuit scared labels into toning their alleged botting down. He claims this discrepancy regarding Tjay exposes that.

"IN A ERA OF RAP WHERE NO THERES NO MORE INFLATED NUMBERS BECAUSE LABELS ARE SCARED AFTER DRAKE SUED UNIVERSAL MUSIC FOR BOTTING," he wrote. "HERE WE SEE WHO THE KING IS. One is blackballed the other isn't." 6ix9ine says the videos dropped the same day, albeit a few hours apart from what YouTube indicates.

Lil Tjay 6ix9ine Beef

We will see if Lil Tjay responds to 6ix9ine or if he simply lets all this trolling and attacking roll off his shoulder. Their beef began sometime around 2020 concerning a "King of New York" conversation, and Tekashi's snitching scandal obviously came up. Since then, both continuously blast each other online for various reasons, although 6ix9ine is definitely the one who's more likely to pop off online.

Also, the reference to the Drake lawsuit is interesting because its dismissed status might not impact hip-hop in the way some folks think. Perhaps the notoriety of this case will be enough to make labels move different. Then again, nothing about that directly links to Tjay. No other botting claims are in sight.

Meanwhile, Lil Tjay continues to drop new material while fans wait for his next studio album. We will see if this contains disses towards his opps or if he won't engage with the drama this time around. In any case, it will be there waiting for Tjay whenever he chooses to engage.