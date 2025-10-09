6ix9ine Claims Lil Tjay Is Banned From Chipotle & Almost Died Over A Burrito

BY Alexander Cole 674 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MiamiBash 2021
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)
6ix9ine may not be as musically relevant as he once was, but there is no denying that he remains one of the most effective trolls in rap.

6ix9ine has remained one of the most hated trolls in hip-hop over the last decade or so. Despite going to jail for a while, the artist never left the public consciousness. Upon his return in 2020, he continued to troll, and in many ways, it was worse than before. Since that time, he has had many musical eras. Sure, his chart relevance in hip-hop is gone, but he still remains a provocateur.

A great example of this is the artist's latest interview on One Night with Steiny. The interview was alongside none other than Charleston White, who is a provocateur in his own right. Put him and 6ix9ine together, and you know you are going to get some truly ridiculous antics.

During the episode, which was released about a day ago, 6ix9ine spoke about Lil Tjay, who has recently been beefing with Kai Cenat. Tekashi doesn't seem to have nice things to say about the artist. In fact, he invoked the 2022 shooting in New Jersey, which almost killed Tjay.

As a means of embarrassing his opponent, 6ix9ine tried to claim that Tjay almost died over a Chipotle burrito and that the fast food chain banned him for life because of the incident. It is a gross simplification of what happened, but facts don't necessarily exist in Tekashi's world.

Read More: 6ix9ine Admits He Was Terrified During Casanova Confrontation At Barclays Center

6ix9ine Lil Tjay Beef

This 6ix9ine interview is part of a larger run in which the artist has appeared on numerous shows and platforms. VladTV is still in the midst of rolling out clips from a conversation with Tekashi, which reportedly lasted over four hours, and covers the artists entire career.

While some remain sick and tired of the 6ix9ine side show, there are others who eat up this kind of stuff. At the end of the day, it is a large reason why 6ix9ine has been able to stay in the spotlight for so long. He only goes away if you ignore him.

Read More: 6ix9ine Reveals Why He Allegedly Paid Kooda B To Shoot At Chief Keef

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 77.2K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.4K
Rolling Loud Europe 2024 - Day 2 Music Lil Tjay Allegedly Appears In A New Federal Gang Indictment 17.1K
Comments 1