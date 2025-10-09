6ix9ine Claims Lil Tjay Is Banned From Chipotle & Almost Died Over A Burrito

6ix9ine has remained one of the most hated trolls in hip-hop over the last decade or so. Despite going to jail for a while, the artist never left the public consciousness. Upon his return in 2020, he continued to troll, and in many ways, it was worse than before. Since that time, he has had many musical eras. Sure, his chart relevance in hip-hop is gone, but he still remains a provocateur.

A great example of this is the artist's latest interview on One Night with Steiny. The interview was alongside none other than Charleston White, who is a provocateur in his own right. Put him and 6ix9ine together, and you know you are going to get some truly ridiculous antics.

During the episode, which was released about a day ago, 6ix9ine spoke about Lil Tjay, who has recently been beefing with Kai Cenat. Tekashi doesn't seem to have nice things to say about the artist. In fact, he invoked the 2022 shooting in New Jersey, which almost killed Tjay.

As a means of embarrassing his opponent, 6ix9ine tried to claim that Tjay almost died over a Chipotle burrito and that the fast food chain banned him for life because of the incident. It is a gross simplification of what happened, but facts don't necessarily exist in Tekashi's world.

6ix9ine Lil Tjay Beef

This 6ix9ine interview is part of a larger run in which the artist has appeared on numerous shows and platforms. VladTV is still in the midst of rolling out clips from a conversation with Tekashi, which reportedly lasted over four hours, and covers the artists entire career.

While some remain sick and tired of the 6ix9ine side show, there are others who eat up this kind of stuff. At the end of the day, it is a large reason why 6ix9ine has been able to stay in the spotlight for so long. He only goes away if you ignore him.