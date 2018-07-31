chipotle
- SportsMikal Bridges Reveals He Eats Chipotle Every Day, Speaks On Nets' Load ManagementBridges revealed his love for the fast-food joint while speaking with "GQ".By Ben Mock
- SportsColts' Darius Leonard On Being Kicked Out Of Chipotle During Racist ExchangeDarius Leonard explains being kicked out of a Chipotle by a manager who threatened to call the police.By Cole Blake
- FoodChipotle Hit With $1.3M Fine For 13K Violations Of Child Labor LawsChipotle has agreed to pay the amount after the state of Massachusetts found the company in violation of state child labor laws. By Aron A.
- FoodChipotle Giving Away Free Burritos This Week With “Holiday Extravaganza” PostsChipotle is giving away free burritos this week via an IG giveaway.By Kevin Goddard
- FoodChipotle Hiring Nurses To Check If Employees Are Really Sick Or Just HungoverDo you think this policy will catch on at other companies?By Arielle London
- FoodChick-Fil-A & Chipotle Offering Free Food For Veteran's DayFree meals from a few of your favorite chains.By Alex Zidel
- FoodChipotle's Supposedly Compostable Bowls Contain Cancer-linked ChemicalsDoes anything not give you cancer? LMK.By Noah C
- FoodChipotle's Offering Guacamole At No Extra Cost For National Avocado DayThe additional $2.05 fee for guac won't apply tomorrow. By Aron A.
- SportsChipotle Giving Away Free Burritos Throughout NBA FinalsEvery time an announcer says "Free," Chipotle will be dishing out free burritos. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsMMA's Jimmy Smith Roasts Chipotle After Finding 13 Staples In BurritoChipotle really did Jimmy dirty here.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyChipotle Manager Rehired After Patrons Who Accused Her Of Racism Become SuspectsOh, Chipotle. By hnhh
- LifeChipotle Fails Free Guacamole Day: App Crashing, Sick Customers & Stock Market DipNational Avocado Day was a disaster for the restaurant.By Zaynab