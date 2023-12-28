Mikal Bridges Reveals He Eats Chipotle Every Day, Speaks On Nets' Load Management

Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges has revealed that he has eaten at Chipotle every day for the last decade. "[It's] too fire to not have it every single time. It don't disappoint," Bridges told GQ. A decade of Chiptole takes Bridges back to his junior year of high school, which is some serious dedication. Bridges would have to travel 3.5 miles from his high school for Chipotle and about 2.4 miles from his college, Villanova.

Furthermore, Bridges revealed that he does try to keep his order healthy. The Nets star has a go-to order of a white rice, double chicken, salsa, corn, and lettuce bowl. However, Bridges also revealed that he has had to sacrifice the spice of the year because his taste buds can't handle the heat anymore. "Rest in peace to the sauce," he lamented.

Mikal Bridges Slams Nets' Load Management

However, something that Bridges doesn't have a fondness for is the Nets' load management. "Didn't like the choice and whatever that was. But it's whatever. Definitely was not a fan," Bridges told the Post after he rested following the first period of the Nets' recent game against the Bucks. The Nets rested several starters for large portions of the game. The Bucks won by 22 points, stomping the Nets 144-122. The Bucks scored 44 points in the fourth quarter alone as they ran away with an originally close game.

However, Bridges also insisted that his frustration had nothing to do with his ongoing iron man streak of consecutive starts. "I guess for their purposes is why. But I'm healthy, so I [don't] see why I wouldn't play. The streak is, I guess, for everyone else to talk about," Bridges told the Post. "But I don't just get in there for the streak. I get in there to play the game and because I want to go out there and win. I don't go in there to just sub in, get the streak and whatever. I just want to play," Bridges said.

