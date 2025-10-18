6ix9ine Mocks Lil Tjay's Chipotle Shooting While Defending Gym Brawl

Lil Tjay was the victim of a deadly 2022 shooting near a Chipotle, and though he fortunately survived, 6ix9ine isn't forgetting about it anytime soon. On the Fresh & Fit podcast, he mocked Tjay's shooting and compared it to how people criticized Tekashi when he got jumped by three men at an LA Fitness in 2023. A video of the beatdown went viral on social media.

"When you came and got me downstairs, am I with security?" 6ix9ine's Lil Tjay remarks began, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram. "Am I with security when I came in this thing? I really be by myself, I really be with my mans. No, but how many years have you seen me with no security? Every time. They gon' skip this, they don't like the truth. Lil Tjay almost lost his life at Chipotle, right? And then people are like, 'N***a you almost lost your life at an LA Fitness.' The difference between me and these n***as: I really be by myself. There's no security, no n***as. Right now, if me and you get up and beat this n***a up, they gon' say we p***y. But because it's 6ix9ine, he got his a** whooped. Nobody says, 'Oh, jumping is p***y.' It's rules differently for me.

6ix9ine Lil Tjay Beef

"When Lil Tjay... His man had his gun on him," he continued. "Oh, oh, oh! Lil Tjay almost lost his life with a gun on him. 6ix9ine in LA Fitness, I really be by myself having to fight three n***as. And when the video started, I'm already getting hopped for, like, two minutes straight. I'm exhausted, n***a. [...] I'm in LA Fitness with a f***ing coat on, n***a, leaving a sauna, n***a. By myself. I'm hot, I'm exhausted, and I'm getting jumped. But people don't like these facts. You can't compare LA Fitness with Chipotle's AC, n***a. Let's talk about it, n***a. [...] N***a, your man got a gun on him, shoot that s**t, n***a."

We will see if Lil Tjay responds to these recent shots, although it seems unlikely. Elsewhere, we're sure Tekashi 6ix9ine will continue to fan the flames of combative hip-hop controversy with every piece of content.