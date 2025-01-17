6ix9ine Hits LA Fitness With $1M Lawsuit Over Vicious 2023 Attack

In March of 2023, 6ix9ine fell victim to a brutal attack in a Florida LA Fitness bathroom. The altercation put the rapper in the hospital with various injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back. Shortly after, three men were arrested in connection with the incident. Now, the rapper has decided to take legal action against the gym, arguing that it allegedly failed to provide him with adequate security.

He also alleges that employees of the gym weren't properly educated on security protocols, and failed to alert the police promptly once they learned about the bloody encounter. 6ix9ine claims this alleged negligence resulted in him getting viciously beaten and robbed, and in turn led to humiliation, medical expenses, loss of income, diminished quality of life, and more. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, he's seeking more than a whopping $1 million in damages.

6ix9ine Accuses LA Fitness Of Negligence

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images,)

After the shocking run-in, 6ix9ine took to Instagram with a message for his followers. “For 2 years I been walking around with no security. Not saying I promote that BUT now you see I really never hid from anything. If you ever crossed my path or ever came to my house (you girls know who you are) ya can tell the world ‘Danny drives his own cars and be solo,'" he began. “You know how many of you people seen me in real life by myself in gas stations, supermarkets, restaurants, etc.”

“Anyway what happen here was nothing but cowardly. I’m not mad this happened. In the street there’s no rules so I cant say they were wrong," he continued. “Obviously, it wasn’t fair but again the streets has no rules. Just imagine having nothing to do to with a situation and feel obligated to make it your business. (Very weird) I’m happy to be here still. And I want to say I love my fans. Thank you.”