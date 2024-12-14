6ix9ine Immediately Records New Music After Getting Out Of Jail

Lil Baby In Concert - New York City
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: 6ix9ine performs at Irving Plaza on September 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
He's always capitalizing on both his wins and losses.

6ix9ine just got out of jail for violating his probation terms, and he apparently wasted no time in getting himself back on track. Moreover, a clip recently surfaced of some new music, which he apparently recorded just minutes after getting out of prison. The actual timeline around all these events – as well as whether or not this new material will even officially drop – is still pretty unclear, but it seems like the New York artist wants to return to the recording industry quite quickly. For those unaware, he signed quite the massive deal with Kartel Records before this recent stint behind bars, but his actual future as a recording artist might be in jeopardy.

Furthermore, 6ix9ine's new probation terms include orders for him to get a clean and full-time job, and it's unclear whether the court will accept "recording artist" as a sufficient profession. After all, that very same notoriety, access, and success in the music industry is what exacerbated and publicized much of his legal trouble over the years. Maybe a more specific ruling down the line will clarify this debacle.

6ix9ine Returns From Jail With New Music

Elsewhere, 6ix9ine's most recent prison stint also drew headlines for some bizarre reasons tied to much larger and more pressing pop culture stories. He served time at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, the same institution from which Diddy awaits updates in his federal trial for alleged sex trafficking. Authorities ordered that these two individuals had to stay isolated from each other, presumably to minimize the attention that they would generate and receive as celebrity inmates. Sometimes, these assignments and decisions can come from a more random place. But we're willing to bet that the MDC in Brooklyn put more thought into this... Maybe.

Regardless, 6ix9ine had previously pledged to stay "squeaky clean" before this arrest, so maybe Kartel Music is second-guessing themselves right now. For that reason, we have to wait and see whether or not this new music actually comes out in one way or another and how it will tie into his legal troubles. It's been a long and exhausting saga so far that doesn't seem to have lost its gas.

