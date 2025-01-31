6ix9ine Explains Why Federal IRS Agents Raided His Home And Took His Luxury Items

6ix9ine recently took to social media to explain what the heck happened with his various pieces of jewelry, plaques, and designer bags that the IRS put up for auction following a raid on his house. For those unaware, this raid went down because he did not pay the Internal Revenue Service over the taxes that he owed, and they also took and auctioned various luxury cars. Now, the rainbow-haired rapper has responded to this whole debacle via his Instagram platform, setting up a bit of a vague but nonetheless understandable timeline of events. However, this also relates to a 2023 assault lawsuit for which he still owes judgement, so that's another big piece of context around these assets.

"1 year ago when I was stuck in RD [Dominican Republic] 8 months the feds made a raid for the entire house because I did not report my income for 4 years," 6ix9ine reportedly shared via an Instagram Story this week. "And for them it was seen how I was running and hiding in DR. When the reality was that I could not leave and get to the USA. If you don't live like this without renting you shouldn't have an opinion."

6ix9ine Addresses IRS Raid

Still, 6ix9ine has even more legal matters to address, although this time around, they emerged on the other side of the court. He launched a $1 million lawsuit against Planet Fitness for failing to provide him with the necessary security, as a group of men infamously beat him down at one of their gyms back in 2023. Tekashi alleges negligence, failure to follow security protocols, and failure to properly notify police. We will see whether or not he can balance out one legal loss with another legal win.

Meanwhile, it seems like 6ix9ine still wants to drop new music, although his many legal situations and run-ins with law enforcement make this career possibility even lower. Nevertheless, we're sure that he can play with some loopholes here and there than can keep this passion (or cash-grab) up. Will this saga ever end? Will Tekashi finally calm down? History does not bode well...