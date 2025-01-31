6ix9ine’s Jewelry Reportedly Goes Up For Auction After IRS Raid

Last April, TMZ reported that 6ix9ine's home in Lake Worth, FL had been raided by IRS agents. They seized several of the rapper's belongings, including his rainbow-colored Bentley. This was allegedly due to "nonpayment of internal revenue taxes." A few months later, the IRS auctioned off two of his vehicles, the Bentley and a Lamborghini Urus. The winning bidder of the Lamborghini took it home for $175K, while the winning bidder of the Bentley secured it for $85K.

Now, it looks like 6ix9ine is about to lose even more of his belongings. Recently, several pieces of his jewelry were reportedly spotted on an auction site. This includes his iconic shark pendant, a diamond "Yailin" pendant, a Jigsaw pendant, a Rolex, various rings, and more. Several of his RIAA plaques are even listen on the site for just $1.2K each.

More Of 6ix9ine's Belongings Go Up For Auction

According to court documents obtained by XXL in 2023, all of this stems from a lawsuit against 6ix9ine filed by an exotic dancer at Gold Rush Cabaret in Miami, Alexis Salaberrios. She accused him of hitting her with a champagne bottle, allegedly resulting in a severe head injury. Allegedly, 6ix9ine had thrown the bottle towards several bar patrons in response to being called a "rat," but the bottle ended up hitting Salaberrios. In December of 2023, a receiver was reportedly ordered to take 6ix9ine's assets to satisfy the $9,825,000 judgment.

As for what else is going on in the word of 6ix9ine, the rapper filed a lawsuit of his own earlier this month against LA Fitness. He accuses the gym of failing to provide him with adequate security. The artist alleges that this played a role in his infamous 2023 jumping incident. He also alleges that gym staff wasn't properly educated on security protocols, and failed to alert police immediately after learning of the attack.