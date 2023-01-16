6ix9ine is looking for trouble.

The rainbow-haired entity hit Instagram on Sunday night where he invited basically anyone to come to meet him in New York City. The rapper shared the exact location of where his plane was landing. However, he revealed that he was carrying $1M in cash and all by himself, in case anyone wanted to confront him.

“On my way to New York. I got a million dollars on me and on my mother I’m by myself here’s what the jet lady texted me I copy and pasted it Arriving:6:45PM

Airport: signature flight 1 Airport Rd, Morristown, NJ 07960,” he wrote. “Well I’m with the kid who recorded this video but he’s like 5’4 140 solid I swear.”

In the post, 6ix9ine shared a photo of himself with an abundance of cash and jewelry. He also showcased three luxury sports cars that were waiting for him upon his arrival.

Of course, this was another attempt by 6ix9ine to antagonize anyone who has expressed a single negative thought about him. He used these online tactics in the past before releasing new music in hopes to gain some sort of momentum. In recent times, these efforts haven’t produced the type of results he’s hoped.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 27: Tekashi 6ix9ine hosts the Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff at MAD CLUB Wynwood on May 27, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

Akademiks chimed in shortly after, warning his friend that it was a “bad idea” to share his location.

Tekashi’s made the rounds on various platforms to discuss Gunna’s plea deal. As hip-hop’s apparent resident expert in cooperating, he popped on Clubhouse and Akademiks’ streams where he discussed the ATL rapper’s Alford plea and how it would affect Young Thug’s case. He also slid under Gunna’s post to troll him but that was to be expected.