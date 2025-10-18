6ix9ine Does Not Believe In Young Thug & YFN Lucci Squashing Their Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
6ix9ine Young Thug YFN Lucci Squashed Beef Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 02: Tekashi 6ix9ine performs at S.O.B.'s on March 2, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
6ix9ine has spent over a month now dragging Young Thug through the mud for reasons that have little to do with YFN Lucci.

Young Thug has drawn a lot of controversy in recent month for a laundry list of reasons, although squashing his beef with YFN Lucci isn't one of them... Right? Well, it turns out that 6ix9ine and a whole lot of other people have issues with this hatchet burial, and Tekashi had one of the most scathing reactions to this yet.

As covered by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, he took to his IG Story to promote his new single "FAX" dissing Thugger and others. The New York MC chose to do so by playing the clip of Thug and Lucci at a club after their releases from prison and squashing their beef, bringing up how they allegedly used to be mortal enemies. "This n***a shot at your mother now you his friend [three crying-laughing emojis]," he captioned his post.

Another person that took issue with Young Thug and YFN Lucci is none other than Lil Woody, the YSL RICO trial's infamous state's witness. "These n***as always wanted to be friends, man," he expressed on social media. "You got people, family that's hurting. I don't care. You got families that's hurting. Man, we can't be friends, straight up. It's over. Y'all n***as on the song talking like you put in work, y'all n***as ain't put in no work. Y'all n***as ain't do nothing but put lighter fluid to a fire... Got n***as out here crashing out just for y'all n***as to come back and be cool."

YFN Lucci & Young Thug

Beyond 6ix9ine's other issues with Young Thug, another part of this debate is how Spider still refuses to forgive Gunna and hasn't suggested that he could mend that bridge at any point. In fact, YFN Lucci chimed in on this, suggesting that Wunna should open up.

"I do feel like he should speak about it, you feel me?" he recently told Cam Newton on his podcast. "'Cause I feel like people want to know his side. I even feel like Thug want to know how he feels and know his side. He got to speak about it. He said he got tricked or whatever. I don't actually look at it like he just told on a n***a, but you kind of threw a n***a under the bus. And it's your man. So you owe the n***a an explanation, that's how I feel."

